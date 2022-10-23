Amitabh Bachchan suffers serious injury: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared that he cut a vein in his left calf and was rushed to a hospital as the injury was a serious one. Big B, as he is fondly called, shared the news on his official blog where he informed that he had received stitches to control the bleeding.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Ambani:s To Bachchan's, Know Who Hosts The Most Lavish Diwali Party In Bollywood | Watch Video

“A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. The vein when cut spurts out the red’ uncontrollably .. But had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. With the assistance of team of staff and docs in time..,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Uunchai Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani’s Emotional Tribute For Their Friend Will Bring Tears | Watch

“The throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the… Its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope… Its quite fresh and with opinion and advice (sic),” he added. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotional BTS Video From KBC, Jaya Bachchan Feeds Sweet Dish

Amitabh on Saturday posted photos from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” that showed him running with a bandage on his left leg.

He said that doctors have advised him to not strain or try walking, even on a treadmill. “In admittance the medical to not stand, to not move, to not strain on it by even a TreadMill walk is not permitted!! At times the satisfaction of the extreme may bring the joys or the griefs of existence… But extremes do not and never last .. They either perish or leave an indelible mark .. At strategic places on the body or bodies .. That is an embarrassment .. Takes a while to step out of it , so help me God .. !!! (sic)” Bachchan wrote.

“Running striding jogging on to work .. Into that horizon of loud cheers and love .. And your PRAYERS,” he had written in the caption.