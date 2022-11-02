Bigg Boss 16: In a candid conversation with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot, actress Tina Datta talks about one of her favourite songs that she used as motivation to sign on Bigg Boss season 16.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Removed as Captain of The House

Being a Bengali by birth, Tina is obviously very inclined towards Bengali songs and Bengali music. So it came as no surprise when she shared that 'Ekla Chalo Re', a popular bengali number from the film Kahaani sung by none other than Amitabh Bachchan is her absolute favourite melody!

Tina elaborated on the meaning of the song, which is all about going on your path in life if the people you call upon don’t respond. The actress feels that the song lyrics match every situation in the Bigg Boss 16 house very well. She also feels that this is the mantra to follow in a game of this nature.

Tina even shared that she had created a reel on the song in the past which managed to touch people’s hearts.

Currently going strong as one of the loved contestants, Tina Datta is definitely making a strong mark for herself on the show.