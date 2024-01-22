Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Other Celebs Unite To Welcome Ram Lalla In Ayodhya – Check Their Wishes on Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Other Celebs Unite To Welcome Ram Lalla In Ayodhya – Check Their Wishes on Social Media

Several Bollywood actors had been called to attend to the pran pratistha of Ram Mandir. While other B-town celebs took their excitement on social media and welcomed Lord Ram Lalla to Ayodhya. Check reactions.

Amitabh Bachchan Sunny Deol and Other Celebs Unite To Welcome Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Bollywood celebrities have been called upon to bestow the auspicious day of pran pratistha of Ram mandir in Ayodhya. Several B-town celebs have taken to their social media handles and shared the auspicious moment of the inaugural of Ram Mandir. India has finally made it to history by building the Ram Mandir. Here are celebrities who cherished the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Trending Now

Amitabh Bachchan To Ajay Devgn Film Celebs Express Their Emotion

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on X (previously known as Twitter) posted the timeline of the inaugural of the Ram Mandir. The actor wrote, “T 4898 (flag emoji) (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s X Post

T 4898 – 🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2024

Singham 3 actor Ajay Devgn expressed his thoughts over the grand inaugural of Ram mandir and twitted, “Can’t believe I’m lucky enough to witness something as historic & auspicious as #RamMandirPranPrathistha in my lifetime. Proud to see how our entire nation has united to welcome our Ram Lalla back home in Ayodhya! This day will be remembered in history as the day when every street of our country echoed with the shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (folding hands emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s Twitter Post:

Can’t believe I’m lucky enough to witness something as historic & auspicious as #RamMandirPranPrathistha in my lifetime. Proud to see how our entire nation has united to welcome our Ram Lalla back home in Ayodhya! यह दिन इतिहास में उस दिन के रूप में याद रखा जाएगा जब हमारे देश की… pic.twitter.com/GalftZD1Lq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 22, 2024

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed his views on the grand inaugural of Ram Mandir. The actor wrote, “Jai Shree Ram. Heartiest congratulations to all for this historic moment of the Opening Of Ram Janma Bhumi, Ayodhya Ram Mandir. From three generations of Ram Bhakts, the Mukesh family bowed down to the divine with great humility. 50 years ago Mukesh ji was the first playback singer to have recorded the Sampurna Ramayan in his voice (sic).”

The actor further added, “My father Nitin Mukesh ji has been blessed to have sung the Sampurna Sunderkand. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lives. As Indians, we are very proud (heart emojis, folding hands emojis) (sic).”

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh’s X Post:

Director and producer, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on his X handle shared the images of Lord Ram Lalla and wrote, “ अंततः सत्य की विजय होती है।, (Ultimately truth prevails) (sic).”

Take a look at Vivek Agnihotri’s X Post:

Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh wrote a heartfelt tweet which read, “The wait of nearly 500 yrs is over. Our Ram Lalla is back home. On the auspicious occasion of #RamMandirPranPrathistha I join the entire country to celebrate this truly historic day. We are lucky & blessed to witness this in our lifetime. #JaiShriRam #JaiShriRam #JaiShriRam (sic).”

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s X Post:

The wait of nearly 500 yrs is over. Our Ram Lalla is back home. On the auspicious occasion of #RamMandirPranPrathistha I join the entire country to celebrate this truly historic day. We are lucky & blessed to witness this in our life time. #JaiShriRam #JaiShriRam #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/zH7m9Jg5Iw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 22, 2024

Wife of Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh also expressed her views on the grand inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir, The Bollywood diva wrote, “Today is truly historic. Euphoria has engulfed the entire world. I am proud to be a voice amongst the billion chants as our Ram Lalla comes home to Ayodhya. Sare bolo #JaiShriRam !!! #RamMandirPranPrathistha (sic).”

Here’s What Genelia Deshmukh Shared On X

Today is truly historic. Euphoria has engulfed the entire world. Am a proud to be a voice amongst the billion chants as our Ram Lalla comes home to Ayodhya. Sare bolo #JaiShriRam !!! #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/dNdHQdRlhm — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 22, 2024

Gadar actor Sunny Deol on his social media account shared a beautiful video of the grand inaugural of Ram Mandir. The actor captioned the post, ” Jai Shi Ram (sic).”

Take a Look at Sunny Deol’s X Post:

Jai Shree Ram 🚩🚩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H1ApMBZgAy — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 22, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.