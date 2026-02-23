Home

Amitabh Bachchan skips the Sunday darshan tradition; read the reason inside.

Amitabh Bachchan takes break from meeting fans outside Jalsa; says, ‘Sunday here, but none at…’

For decades now, Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday darshan outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, has remained a cherished tradition. Every week, hundreds of admirers gather outside the gates just to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he waves and greets them. This tradition doesn’t only exudes the legendary actor’s stardom. Rather, it shows his deep gratitude towards the people who have supported him through generations. However, this Sunday wasn’t the same as Amitabh Bachchan skipped this tradition.

Why Amitabh won’t meet fans today

In his new post on Tumblr, Amitabh wrote, “The work continues with some vigour ..but .. a but appears .. and the day ends for me .. to take in the break of a Sunday .. Sunday here .. but none at the Jalsa Gate, regrettably …. so save the energy of travel and shall meet up soon ..till then .. thoughts and thinking and even more in the silence of thought…”

With this note, the veteran actor informed fans that he wouldn’t be able to hold a meet and greet this week. While he did not elaborate further, his further assured his fans that he will continue this tradition soon.

Big B meets fan at Jalsa

Recently, Big B’s neighbour, Nirmit Jesrani, requested an opportunity to meet him in person, and the superstar fulfilled his wish by inviting him to his house. Nirmit took to Instagram and shared a video revealing how he finally met Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir.”

He also shared, “I got a message from Big B’s team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house. When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phones. He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true,” he added.

This humility of Amitabh Bachchan speaks about his grounded nature despite massive stardom.

