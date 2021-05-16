Mumbai: In the fight against coronavirus, vaccination is important. It is one step towards the end of this deadly infection. While the vaccination drive is going on in the country, superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday received his second dose of vaccine. Also Read - Assam Lockdown Guidelines: Shops to Close at 11 AM, No Vehicular Movement After 12 PM | Full List of Fresh Restrictions Here

Big B took to social media sharing with his fans that he got a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The actor shared a picture and wrote, ”Doosra bhi ho gya, Covid wala, Cricket wala nahi. sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.” Amitabh got his first dose of vaccine on April 2. He talked about the same in his blog back then and wrote, “DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good, all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days.” Also Read - 12 Arrested For Putting Posters Across Delhi Criticising PM Modi Over Vaccines

Last year, Amitabh, his son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were all tested positive for coronavirus. First Amitabh and Abhishek were also admitted to the hospital followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, Big B has also been helping amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. He brought 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland for coronavirus relief in Mumbai and had earlier contributed Rs 2 crore for the Covid-19 care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund, and Mayday. He will also return to the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.