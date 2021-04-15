Mumbai: In his latest blog, megastar Amitabh Bachchan talked about coronavirus-induced restrictions in Maharashtra. He wrote that all establishments including schools will be affected and raised concern for those who work on daily basis. “…the Lockdown from 8 pm today for the next 15 days .. all work stopped .. schedules shall be greatly affected, but shall prevail eventually .. but what of those that work daily .. some provisions made by production .. but ..” he wrote. Also Read - Thappad Actor Pavail Gulati To Feature As Amitabh Bachchan's Son in Goodbye

Amitabh went on to say that this is the time for all of us to reconstruct, refurbish and resolve. “The World gives time to think reassess reconstruct refurbish resolve remind of the next and the days that shall follow.. we shall of course, but then the routine of the days in operation have affected the thought and mind .. a reset is designed, as is in the mechanics of the communication ‘yantra’s’ of the modern age .. when in non-function mode .. reset .. and it all comes back .. mostly .. reboot .. pull out the plug, remove the power and plug again and ‘mostly’ it starts its function again .. asking at times with utter politeness to ‘wait’ .. manners in place as the protocol .. sweet of them .. the manufacturers .. thoughtful and considerate,” he wrote. Also Read - Amitabh Reveals Story of 'Jalsa', With 46-Yr-Old Throwback Photo From Chupke Chupke | Check Photos

In a separate post on Instagram, senior Bachchan also recalled days when 6-7 movies used to be released every year and mentioned how OTT platforms have changed the entire scenario. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “The 1970’ S .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Note After Watching Son Abhishek's The Big Bull, Says 'Moment of Great Pride'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh’s blog comes as the Maharashtra government announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state till May 1. All establishments are closed, except for essential services which are allowed to remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days.