Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Elon Musk After His Blue Tick is Restored: ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk’

Amitabh Bachchan recently thanked Elon Musk after his Twitter blue tick mark was restored again in the micro-blogging site.

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Elon Musk After His Blue Tick is Restored: Amitabh Bachchan is known for his witty tweets and one-liners on social media apart from being hailed for his versatile filmography. The veteran actor is unstoppable, be it his work in films, Kaun Banega Crorepati, ad commercials or his tweets. The Project K actor often surprises the audiences with his amazing sense of humour apart from his larger-than-life persona. Often hailed as Big B by his die-hard fans, the veteran’s charismatic presence leaves his fans spellbound both on-screen and off-screen. He was among the popular celebrities who recently lost their blue tick.

CHECK OUT AMITABH BACHCHAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

T 4624 –

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

“तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk … तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk ” 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

AMITABH BACHCHAN POSTS FUNNY TWEET AFTER GETTING BACK HIS BLUE TICK

After tweeting about paying for the verification, his blue mark was later restored. The actor had earlier tweeted in Hindi “T 4623 – twitter brother! Are you listening? Now we have filled the money too… so that blue lotus [tick] is there, right, put it back brother, so that people know that we are the ones – Amitabh Bachchan .. with folded hands Here we are Of now, Godwa [feet] of couples.” After getting verfied again, he thanked Elon Musk in the most funny and poetic Bollywood style. The actor captioned his tweet as “T 4624 – ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage (T 4624 – Hey Musk brother! I thank you very much! The blue tick has been added in front of my name)! Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (Grinning face with smiling eyes emoji) gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk (What to say now brother! I want to sing a song! Do you want to listen? Listen then: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk).” The original track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is from Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Naseeruddin Shah starrer action-drama Mohra (1994).

SHAHID KAPOOR POSTED KABIR SINGH MEME AFTER GETTING HIS BLUE TICK MARK

Earlier Shahid Kapoor had also joked after losing his Twitter blue tick. The actor shared a meme joke from his blockbuster love story Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. While the movie received mixed reactions as many felt toxic masculinity and sexism was being glorified through the protagonist played by Shahid. A section of audiences were offended by the depiction of romance between Kabir essayed by Shahid and Preeti portrayed by Kiara Advani. However, the performances became iconic and the viral memes from the movie are still breaking the internet. Shahid, who is also known for being his funny self posted a Kabir Singh meme as his Twitter verification was gone. A user on the micro-blogging platform shared a photo of Shahid from the film where he looks angry and is riding his bike on his way to beat the goon who threw colour on Kiara. The Twitterati captioned his post as “Shahid Kapoor on his way to thrash Elon Musk for his Blue tick.” The actor responded to the post with a laughing emoji and quote tweeted it as he wrote “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha (who has dared to touch my blue tick?… Elon Musk I am coming for you).”

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma were among other actors who lost their blue tick.

