Amitabh Bachchan to Play King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Nitesh Tiwari is leaving no stones unturned to make it the next big thing. Latest reports suggest that superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for the role of King Dashrath

The cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is apparently becoming larger by the day. So far the film reportedly stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Janhvi Kapoor as Sita, Yash as Raavan, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. It appears that Amitabh Bachchan has also joined the stellar cast. Tiwari, who also directed ‘Dangal‘ is reportedly going above and beyond with the mythological drama. It stated that he has established a distinct department dedicated to speech and diction, which would collaborate closely with the performers. The report claims that Ranbir has already been assigned to a diction specialist who will make sure that his delivery of the line is consistent with the director’s intentions. Several media reports asserted that there’s also a distinct focus on costumes.

Amitabh Bachchan Roped in For Ramayana?

The Ramayana crew is almost done casting a key role for another character in the plot. According to a report on Zoom Entertainment, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been cast as King Dashrath in the movie. This is not the first time the renowned actor has been cast in a role similar to this. For the unversed, the Legend of Rama was a movie that Sanjay Khan was going to make many years ago. It starred his then-son-in-law Hrithik Roshan as Ram and his son Zayed Khan as Laxman. Mr. Bachchan was then asked to play King Dashrath, but the project was shelved.

According to reports, DNEG, a VFX company, and director Nitesh Tiwari have worked together to painstakingly create the mythological world for their ambitious film. The actors participated in complex look tests and 3D mapping workshops during pre-production. Ranbir Kapoor will be travelling to Los Angeles in February for important technical preparations at the DNEG office. The report further states that during the first several weeks of the shoot, the team will receive assistance from skilled experts in Los Angeles to help them become acquainted with the procedure.

Ramayana: Part One will be released Over the weekend of Diwali 2025. The film’s production will come to an end in July 2024, and a year-long post-production phase will ensue.

Ramayana: Part One will be released Over the weekend of Diwali 2025. The film's production will come to an end in July 2024, and a year-long post-production phase will ensue.