Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite With Rajinikanth After 32 Years In Thalaivar 170?

Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite With Rajinikanth After 32 Years In Thalaivar 170?

According to sources close to the project, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170. The film will mark their reunion after a long gap of 32 years.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to reunite? (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rajinikanth once again proved that he is the king of the box office with his latest release, Jailer. Basking in the success of the action thriller, the superstar flew off to the Himalayas for a spiritual trip, however, he is back to the bay now and is expected to commence work on his next soon. Rajinikanth will next be seen headlining the movie, named Thalaivar 170 for now. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in his next. The untitled drama will be made under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, who is credited with directing Suriya’s Jai Bhim. Thalaivar 170 is likely to go on floors by September this year.

Trending Now

Well-renowned composer Anirudh will be providing the songs and background score of the venture. Now, going by the latest reports, Amitabh Bachchan has also come on board the primary cast of Thalaivar 170. According to a report by ETimes, Big B has been roped in to play the antagonist of the film and will be seen locking horns with Rajinikanth in the flick. If these reports turn out to be true, these two iconic actors will be seen sharing screen space after a long gap of 32 years. They were last paired on-screen in Mukul S Anand’s 1991 outing Hum.

The pre-production work for Thalaivar 170 is believed to have reached the final stage, and Rajinikanth even underwent a look test to finalise his appearance in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan joins forces with Kamal Haasan

Amitabh Bachchan will also be reuniting with another one of his old co-stars Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is being produced by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Aside from Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the much-awaited drama also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan is rendering the music for the drama, whereas Djordje Stojiljkovic has looked after the camera work. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the head of the editing department.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES