Home

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan turns emotional at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale, sings non-stop for 32 minutes: Abhi toh shuru…

Amitabh Bachchan turns emotional at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale, sings non-stop for 32 minutes: ‘Abhi toh shuru…’

Amitabh Bachchan turns emotional on his long-standing journey with KBC as season 17 concludes. Read what he said.

Amitabh Bachchan turns emotional at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale, sings non-stop for 32 minutes: ‘Abhi toh shuru…’

A show that started as a quiz serial has evolved into a cultural phenomenon over the years. One voice, one chair and a question, the show is none other than Kaun Banega Crorepati, and as it concluded its 17th season, it soon turned into an emotional celebration. As the curtains came down for this season, the megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan was seen looking visibly moved as he reflected on his long-standing bond with the show.

Amitabh Bachchan Turns Tear-Eyed at KBC 17 Grand Finale

The episode began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience for the final time this season, setting the tone for what would become a deeply emotional evening. Addressing the viewers, he said, “Kabhi kabhi hum kuch pal ko itne jee lete hain ke, itna kho jaate hain ke jab woh pal apne aakhri chor mein hota hai toh lagta hai ki, arre abhi abhi toh shuru hua tha, aur itni jaldi khatam bhi hogaya. Sab kuch aisa lagta hai maano kal ki he baat hai. Inhi bhaavnao se gujarte hue. Main iss khel ki shurwat karne jaa raha hoon.”



Amitabh Bachchan’s 32 Minutes Non-Stop Singing

Lifting the spirit of the studio audience, Bachchan sang non-stop for over 32 minutes. The impromptu performance saw him sing some of his timeless favourites like “Hori Khele Raghuveera” from Baghban, “Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali” from Silsila, “Chalat Musafir” from Teesri Kasam, and “Mere Angne Mein” from Laawaris, along with special traditional folk songs. Throughout the performance, he interacted with the audience, explained the folk numbers, and had everyone clapping, dancing, and singing along.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

While singing a stanza “jiski biwi choti” from Mere Angne Mein, the actor jokingly remarked, “ye line humara personal hai, toh hum apne liye gaayenge. Kyunki ghar par jhagda bhi hosakta hai.” The light-hearted moment drew laughter and applause from the audience.

After completing the 32-minute non-stop singing act, Bachchan chose to perform a special song written by his father, Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan, bringing the evening to a poignant close.



Amitabh Bachchan on His KBC Journey

Reflecting on his journey with the audience, he said, “Apne jeevan ka ek tehai ji haan one third of my life, se zyaada hissa aap sab ke saath bitana, mere liye bahot he saubhagya ki baat hai. Jab Jab maine iss manch se kaha hai ke hum aarhahe hain ke aap sab ne khuli bahaaon se mera swagat kiya hai. Jab main hasaa hoon toh aap hasse hain, jab meri aankhein num hui hain toh aapke bhi aankhon se aansu bahe hain. Aap mere saath iss safar mein bhagidaar bante rahe hain, Aarambh se lekar anth tak. Aap hain toh ye khel hai, aur ye khel hai toh hum hain. Bahot bahot dhanyavaad aapka.”

As the season concluded, the finale transformed into a grand celebration, capturing Amitabh’s legacy with KBC and the bond he shares with the audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.