Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently recovering from COVID-19. He is at present in Nanavati hospital’s isolation ward after he and his family members tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Gulabo Sitabo actor may be at a resting phase in the hospital but he is still doing what he loves doing- blogging. On Sunday night, he uploaded a new blog where he wished his close family friends and relatives. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Latest Update: 26 Staff Members Tested Negative For Coronavirus

He wrote, “Birthday – EF – Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever.” Thanking his fans for their wishes, he added, “My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all …” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Co-star Amit Sadh Tests COVID-19 Negative

As of now, four members of the Bachchan family – Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya have contracted the virus while the rest of them are quarantined at Jalsa for the next two weeks after which they will be tested again to eliminate any further chances of getting the coronavirus. Also Read - After Abhishek Bachchan Tested Positive, His co-star Amit Sadh to Get COVID-19 Test Done

Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted to the hospital whereas Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined at Jalsa after BMC sanitised and sealed the residence on Sunday morning. “They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI.