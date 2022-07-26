Amitabh Bachchan; 40 Years Of Coolie Accident: I remember vividly the eerie silence I felt upon hearing the news about Amitabh Bachchan (I would pronounce his name as Anbach being very small), a deafening silence for me and everyone around me, right from the family to the locality, streets of Delhi, in fact, the entire length and breadth of India and beyond. July 26, 1982, the modes of communication were limited to print, radio (All India Radio), BBC on short-wave, and the state-run Doordarshan. Radio took the cake with the airwaves being the fastest to break the news about Amitabh Bachchan getting seriously wounded on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s film Coolie.Also Read - Railways Brings Special Express Train Between Mangaluru-Bengaluru. Check Dates, Deets Here.

Manmohan Desai was being singled out for keeping the title "Coolie" which according to some pundits was a jinx and on previous two occasions, somewhere in the 1950s and in the early 1970s big accidents had taken place on the sets of two movies coincidentally named "Coolie". Then why did the producer and director go for the gremlin and let our hero suffer so much? It was a table that hurt him was the reason. The "punch of truth" would be delivered later.

Coolie was in the news even before it was released

Yes, initially Coolie was in the news even before it was released because of the only reason that Anbach was acting in it, the role of a porter at a railway station, and thanks to a few in the family, witnessed him jump on a stationary train from the foot over bridge at the Bengaluru (then Bangalore) railway station.

What happened on 26 July, 1982?

All was going well till the date mentioned above. 40 years ago, there came a time when the world for Amitabh Bachchan fans came to a standstill. A time when a momentary, simple but mistimed movement of a hand shook the world and brought the entire country to a stop dead.

Puneet Issar, the name reverberated and hounded the lovers and fans of the superhero who was battling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bombay’s Breach Candy Hospital where he was shifted from a Bangalore hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan, the invincible, one-man army, and one-man industry was shooting for the very successful producer/director Manmohan Desai, with whom he had delivered mega hits before Coolie (1983).

It happened on July 26, 1982. The setting was the Bangalore University campus. It was during the shooting of a fight sequence of Coolie that Amitabh Bachchan bore the brunt of a mistimed punch that came from the newcomer Puneet Issar which ruptured his intestine.

It was the punch that nearly killed Bachchan

Each and every single soul that was praying for the speedy recovery of their hero was cursing the “villain” in the same vein.

Amitabh was rushed to St. Philomena’s Hospital (Bangalore/Bengaluru) and emergency surgery was performed. Later, he was then flown to Mumbai and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital where he went into a “haze and coma-like situation” and was “clinically dead for a couple of minutes” as told by the man himself.

It happened on August 2, 1982

As he recalls the incidents of August 2, 1982, when doctors injected adrenaline into Amitabh Bachchan’s heart in a last-ditch attempt to revive him. Amitabh Bachchan then went on to make a full recovery and completed the shooting. “I went into almost a haze and a coma-like situation. Within five days of coming into Breach Candy, I had another surgery and didn’t come out of that one for a very, very long time and I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes. Then Dr Wadia, who looked after me and is an absolute life-saver, just said “I’m going to take a last chance” and he started pumping cortisone/ adrenaline* injections into me one after another almost, 40 ampules of it, with the hope that something would happen and then I got revived.”

Jaya Bachchan, who was present there throughout, saw his big toe move and exclaimed, “Look, he’s alive.”

*There is confusion about the exact name of the drug that was injected.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s visit

Just imagine the aura Amitabh carried that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited him and kissed him on the forehead and his childhood friend, son of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi canceled a trip to the United States to be with him.

Thousands of common people turned up to offer any part of their body that could save his life and people camped outside Breach Candy Hospital waiting impatiently to hear the latest health bulletins. People cutting the boundaries of religion, language, race were one in praying for the miracle to happen.

Doordarshan and All India Radio had special slots to break the news about his health. This kind of media coverage was witnessed only once before when Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States was shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr in Washington, DC on March 30, 1981, and later in January 1984, when Michael Jackson suffered second-degree burns while Pepsi commercial shoot.

Nobody came close!

Amitabh Bachchan resumed shooting on 7 January 1983

Amitabh Bachchan resumed shooting on 7 January 1983 and requested director Manmohan Desai to freeze the fight scene during which he got injured and flash a message marking the scene as the one in which he was injured.

Coolie’s ending was also changed. The original script had his character being killed but after the injury-and-recovery episode, Manmohan Desai decided to change the ending. The modified ending has the hero recover after his operation.

Interestingly, the funeral sequence had been shot before but was shelved.

Did Smita Patil foresee the mishap?

There is a strange episode to this saga. Amitabh Bachchan received a late night call from Smita Patil, the night he had this accident. “I was in Bangalore shooting for Coolie once. Late into the night at around 2 am I received a call in my hotel room. The receptionist informed me that it was Smita Patil on the line. I was shocked as I had never spoken or talked to her at such a time. Thinking that it would be an important one, I answered.

“Smita asked me if I was alright and in good health. I answered yes and she said that she just had a bad dream about me and that’s the reason behind calling up so late in the night. The next day I had my accident,” he said.

His friends and well-wishers from the industry stood by him and his family.

Amitabh Bachchan received 60 bottles of blood from 200 donors, one (maybe more) of whom was carrying the Hepatitis B virus. Even though he recovered from the injury but discovered in the year 2000 that the virus had resulted in liver cirrhosis, which damaged about 75 percent of his liver.

And yes, talking about Puneet Issar, the poor chap was completely overwhelmed by the whole situation and guilt-ridden. When Amitabh recovered a bit and learned about it he requested Manmohan Desai to bring Puneet to the hospital. There was a deluge of fans and media when Puneet visited Breach Candy.

Amitabh comforted a visibly shaken Puneet and in spite of his own fragile condition walked out of the room with his arm over Puneet’s shoulder in full view of the press and fans.

Well, as they say all’s well that ends well!

PS: That Coolie was a bumper hit is old news. One had to be in the time and place to witness and feel the proverbial mass hysteria that only Big B could and can trigger!