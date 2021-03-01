Amitabh Bachchan Eye Surgery Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan who has recently undergone eye surgery for the removal of the cataract, took to his Tumblr blog to thank each one of them who was concerned for his surgery and prayed for his speedy recovery. While writing a thank you message, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned excusing his typing errors. The legendary actor started the blog with: “Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition. Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling, the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well.. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused..” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Megastar Undergoes Laser Eye Surgery to Remove Cataract, Will Not be Discharged Today

Big B then said he is feeling like West Indian cricketer Gary Sobers and also narrated the story: " Right now I feel like Gary Sobers, the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through.. the details of which shall be given in time.. it's a story heard whether or not it is authentic is questionable.. well.. why wait shall give it now.. At a cricket match with a strong opponent, WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game.. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few.. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one .. !!!! My eye condition is somewhat similar.. I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button .. 🤣."

While giving an update on the medical condition, Mr. Bachchan revealed that there another's eyes surgery left which may take some more days. He wrote: "My love to all .. progress is slow .. and there is yet another eye to go .. so its a long haul .. hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few .. the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled 'GoodBye' ..Some of the stills from the look test were put up .. but they are just a test , nothing has been finalised .. Its an emotional moment for me to receive the concern and wishes from all the Ef and the friends around .. I never expect it .. and when it comes its overwhelming .. thank you .. deeply touched .. 🙏🌹"

Amitabh Bachchan goes emotional after seeing all the loved-up messages for him. He further wrote: “What would I ever do without the love and affection I get from this grateful caring and loving family. The day passes with nothing to do ..cannot read cannot write .. cannot see .. so just sitting there in oblivion .. eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime .. unless of course it is being created .. but that too is ‘out of bounds’ for the moment .. and you think then and wonder and imagine all the wonders of the World .. how and when and how much did all this happen .. the Universe the beings the complicated forms and their existence .. who made them, and why in this shape and condition and the genius of the Maker , if there is that Unknown Force , which created all this around us ..”

We wish for the legendary actor’s speedy recovery. Get well soon, Amitabh Bachchan!