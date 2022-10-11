Amitabh Bachchan who turned 80 today on October 11, received a surprise from his family on the sets of KBC 14. Abhishek Bachchan took over Big B’s hot seat and questioned the birthday boy. The surprise also included Jaya Bachchan. On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday today, the special episode is scheduled to air. A special BTS video of the planning of the shoot has been shared by Abhishek Bachchan where Big B got emotional. He wrote, “It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible.”Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Throwback To The Time When Big B Revealed Why He Numbers His Tweets, All Thanks To SRK - Watch Video

AMITABH BACHCHAN GETS EMOTIONAL

Another video saw veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen complaining to husband and superstar Amitabh Bachchan for not sending flowers and letters to her like he sends to others as a token of appreciation. She said questioning Big B: "I have not seen but heard that when you are impressed with someone's work or nature, you send that person either flowers or letters but you never sent it to me. Did you ever?" Abhishek Bachchan also nodded his head and Big B replied: "This programme is going public and it is not a good thing."

Jaya also made Big B speechless by asking an interesting question that what he would do if he is stuck with her on an island and the star failed to answer it and asked for options. To which Jaya said that there are no options for this question.

Bachchan was also left teary-eyed after Jaya’s revelation and he was also touched when Abhishek Bachchan talked about the best script of his life.