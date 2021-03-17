It is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan’s 47th birthday today. And all of us know how special his Shweta for Big-B. While Amitabh Bachchan has repeatedly shared his bond with daughter Shweta on social media, how can he not express his love for his dearest daughter on this special day? Big-B’s Instagram post for Shweta Bachchan will surely leave you in awe. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Talks About Teenage Pregnancy in a New Post

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media sharing a then-and-now picture of himself with his daughter Shweta. He captioned it as 'Daughters are the best' with heart and rose emojis. While the first picture is from Shweta's childhood and shows her sitting on her father's lap, the other picture is grown-up Shweta with father Bachchan.

Well, Amitabh is not the only one to send wishes to Shweta on this special day. Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a cute family picture on Instagram. She captioned it as, ”happy birthday mom & dad🖤 nothing better than you”.

Several celebrities including Neetu Singh commented with heart emoji on Navya’s post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.