After Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the BMC has sealed four properties in Mumbai that belong to the family. This includes their residence Jalsa, and other three houses namely Vatsa, Pratiksha, and Janak. A BMC official talked to Hindustan Times and revealed that the civic body has taken all the precautionary measures and has also made a list of people who came in contact with the Bachchan family in the last few days. Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K West Ward of the BMC informed the daily that all four properties in the family’s name have been declared as containment zones. Also Read - Bachchans Get COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan's Other Properties Also Sealed by BMC, 30 People to be Tested

Mote said, “All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high-risk contacts.” Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Not Infected

The report also mentioned Suresh Kakani, the additional commissioner of BMC saying that out of these 30 people, 16 are those who directly belong to the family including the maids and the guards who work at Jalsa. “Total of 16 people from the Bachchan family have been tested including guards and maids. Other reports will come tomorrow.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: Prayers Being Held For Speedy Recovery of Bachchan Family From COVID-19

The entire hell broke loose when Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Saturday night that he has contracted the virus. A few minutes later, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted the same and mentioned that both he and Big B have got mild symptoms and are admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. On Sunday, as the swab test reports of the rest of the family members came out, it was revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have also been detected positive for the coronavirus. Now, as reported by NDTV 24×7, the doctors have advised the mother-daughter duo to stay at home under self-quarantine and not get admitted to the hospital. The rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli have not been tested positive as of now. More tests will be conducted after two weeks to assess the changes.

We wish the Bachchans a speedy recovery!