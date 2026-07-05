Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa affected by Mumbai rains, outside flooding caught on camera- Watch Video

A fresh spell of monsoon rain in Mumbai led to water accumulation outside Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic residence, with videos of the flooded street quickly circulating on social media platforms.

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Big B’s Jalsa hit by heavy Mumbai rains (PC: Twitter)

Heavy monsoon rains have once again brought Mumbai to a standstill, and this time even celebrity neighbourhoods have not been spared. “The Mahanayak of Bollywood,” Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic residence, Jalsa, located in Juhu, has come under attention after visuals of waterlogging outside the bungalow went viral on social media. The clips show rainwater collecting near the entrance of the house as continuous downpour battered the city over the weekend. What is usually a bustling spot filled with fans during Sunday gatherings now appeared flooded and unusually empty, sparking concern among fans online.

What happened outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa during Mumbai rains?

The latest videos circulating online show heavy rainwater collecting outside Jalsa, with drainage systems struggling to handle the continuous downpour. The entrance area of the bungalow appeared partially submerged, raising concerns about the intensity of flooding in the neighbourhood. While the bungalow itself remains a landmark in Mumbai, the surrounding Juhu area has often faced waterlogging issues during peak monsoon seasons. This year’s rainfall has once again highlighted the city’s long-standing infrastructure challenges during heavy showers.

Why are visuals of Jalsa going viral on social media?

Jalsa is one of the most recognised celebrity homes in India, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday interactions with fans outside the bungalow have become a long-standing tradition. Because of this cultural significance, any update linked to the residence quickly draws public attention.

The recent flooding visuals have therefore gone viral not just due to the rain impact but also because they show a rare break from the usual crowd-filled scenes outside the house. Fans reacted with concern while sharing clips widely across platforms.

See viral video of Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

How Mumbai rains are affecting the city beyond Jalsa?

The flooding outside Jalsa is part of a much larger weather situation affecting Mumbai. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogged streets, traffic disruptions and overflowing drainage systems due to continuous rainfall. Residents across different neighbourhoods have shared visuals of submerged roads and slow movement of vehicles, underlining how intense the monsoon spell has become this year.

Will Mumbai rains affect Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday appearance?

It is still not confirmed whether the waterlogging outside Jalsa will impact Amitabh Bachchan’s regular Sunday interaction with fans. The actor or his team has not issued any update regarding changes to his routine. Fans are now waiting to see if the long-standing tradition will continue despite the weather conditions outside the residence.

What is Amitabh Bachchan working on next?

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is preparing for his next big project, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film will once again feature him as Ashwatthama alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.