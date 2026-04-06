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Amitabh Bachchans net worth equals Dhurandhar 2s box office collection; yet Big B says, not working feels disturbing - Check amount

Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth equals Dhurandhar 2’s box office collection; yet Big B says, ‘not working feels disturbing’ – Check amount

Amitabh Bachchan shares why taking a break makes him uneasy, saying discipline and routine still drive his life.

Even after decades of success, a packed filmography, and a huge net worth, Amitabh Bachchan is not someone who enjoys slowing down. At 83, the legendary actor continues to follow a strict routine, and surprisingly, a day without work makes him feel uneasy. In a recent blog post, Big B opened up about why doing nothing for a day doesn’t feel like a break, but rather something that disturbs his mental balance.

Sharing his thoughts honestly, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that skipping work, even for a day, leaves him feeling unsettled. He wrote, “A day that spelt ‘lazy’ .. no reason whatsoever .. just it seems disturbing to not be working each day .. and when you do not work each day according to a schedule .. the entire process of habit forming that preseeded.. the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison.” For him, it’s not about money or pressure; it’s about habit and discipline built over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth

Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth is said to be on par with the box office collection of Dhurandhar 2, which stands at around Rs 1600 crore. Over the years, the legendary actor has built this massive fortune through films, television, brand endorsements, and long-standing industry presence, making him one of the most financially successful stars in Indian cinema.

A life built on routine and discipline

The actor explained that his daily life has always followed a structured routine. From film shoots to hosting shows, every part of his day is planned. So, when that routine breaks, even slightly, things start to feel out of place. He shared that without a schedule, even simple tasks feel scattered. The day, instead of flowing smoothly, starts to feel unpredictable and confusing. This is something many people might relate to: when you’re used to being busy, sudden free time doesn’t always feel relaxing.

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When ‘rest’ feels like stress

Interestingly, Bachchan also spoke about the emotional side of this habit. While some people enjoy taking a break, he feels the opposite. According to him, an unplanned day can bring unnecessary stress and restlessness. It creates a sense of imbalance, which is not good for the mind or body. For Big B, staying active is not just a choice, it’s a way to stay mentally strong and grounded.

From KBC to Big Screen: Still going strong

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up another successful season of the iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the finale, he shared an emotional message, thanking viewers and talking about his deep connection with the show. On the film front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which turned out to be a massive success, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. The actor is currently busy shooting for the sequel.

What makes Amitabh Bachchan stand out is not just his success, but his mindset. Even after achieving everything, he continues to value discipline over comfort. At a stage where most people slow down, Big B is still pushing forward, proving that passion, once built, doesn’t fade with time.

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