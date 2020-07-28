Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is presently admitted to Nanavati hospital since July 11, pens emotional note on Monday soon after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan discharged from the same hospital as they tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Over 47,000 Fresh Cases Take India's Tally Close to 15 Lakh-Mark; Deaths at 33,425

Big B had shared how Aaradhya asked him not to cry and assured him that he too will be discharged soon. He took to his blog on Monday night and bashed the anonymous trolls who have been wanting his death with COVID. He wrote, "They go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..'you'll be home soon' she assures .. I must believe her."

Amitabh Bachchan gave a hint at something and wrote, "Let them hear see and read the other side of the coin."

The Piku actor wrote an open letter to trolls who have been wishing his ill health. He wrote, “they write to tell me … “I hope you die with this Covid. Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!”

Talking about his fans, army and their force, senior Bachchan wrote, “if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Thok do s***o ko’. “May you burn in your own stew !!”

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are getting themselves treated in the COVID ward of the hospital. They have tested positive again for COVID-19.