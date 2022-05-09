Sholay is a cult classic and the new generation also loves watching the film. It worked at many levels, and still does for generations of movie-goers who watch the 1975 multi-starrer (Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan) for the ultimate movie-going experience. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is a feeling not a film as it was about the undying friendship between Jai and Veeru, the unspoken love of a young widow, the enthusiastic romance between a tanga walli and a flamboyant thief and, of course, Gabbar Singh, the dacoit who struck terror. Amjad Khan, who won millions of hearts with his role as Gabbar in 1975’s film, didn’t have money to pay hospital bills to discharge her wife Shehla Khan.Also Read - KBC 13 Gets Sholay Twist, Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Join Amitabh Bachchan in Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode

Amjad’s son Shadaab Khan in a recent interview with Times of India, told how the family struggled hard as they were going through financial crisis. Shadaab revealed shocking things after the death of the legendary actor. He revealed the struggle the family had to face when producers didn’t pay Amjad Khan. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why He Rejected Iconic Film Sholay | Deets Here

When Amjad Khan didn’t have money

When asked Shadaab if he was Amjad’s lucky mascot, he revealed, “Father didn’t have money to pay so that my mother (Shehla Khan) could be discharged from the hospital I was born in. She started crying. My dad was not showing up at the hospital; he was ashamed to show his face. (Late) Chetan Anand whose film ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ he’d done then, happened to see my father holding his head in a corner. Chetan Anand saab gave him Rs 400 so that my mother and I could come home.” Also Read - Iranian Sholay? Woman Acts As Basanti & Dances to 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Video Will Make Your Day | Watch

Amjad Khan was cheated by his own friends

Amjad died in July 1992 of a heart attack. He was 51 then. Amjad and Shaila had three children–Shadaab, Ahlam Khan and Seemaab Khan. Shadaab said in the interview that the late actor preferred keeping all his money with his friends instead of depositing them at banks and when he died, only a handful of the actor friends repaid his money.

When Amjad Khan’s family took help from gangster

Amjad’s son Shadaab added, “About four months after my dad passed away, a gangster from the Middle East called and wanted to speak to my mother. He told her that he had heard from unconfirmed sources that the industry owed her (late) husband Rs 1.25 crore. He further said that he would give her that amount in 3 days because her husband was a good man. My mother flatly refused, saying that her husband never took favours from the underworld. My mother put the lives of Seemab and my sister Ahlam back on track. If she hadn’t been strong at that time, we would have been on the streets. She got into the construction business.”

Shadaab Khan was seen in 1996’s Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat along with Rani Mukerji. The film marked his acting debut in the Hindi film industry. However in his recent interview he called it ‘biggest mistake’.