Ammy Virk’s father breaks silence on Canada shooting, denies singer’s car was targeted after his concert

Reports of gunfire involving a vehicle linked to Ammy Virk’s Canada concert convoy created concern among fans. However, the singer’s father has now clarified that Ammy was safe and said the firing was not directed at his son’s vehicle.

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Ammy Virk (PC: Instagram)

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has been at the centre of conflicting reports following a shooting incident in Abbotsford, Canada, after his concert – 2026 Unity Tour. While reports initially linked a vehicle from the concert convoy to the firing, a new statement from Ammy’s father has now changed the picture. Kuljit Singh has denied that his son or his vehicle was targeted, saying that the incident was instead connected to the people who organised the show.

Ammy Virk’s father denies Ammy Virk was targeted in Canada

Ammy Virk’s father, Kuljit Singh, has denied reports that the singer was personally targeted in the shooting incident in Abbotsford. Speaking to The Tribune, Kuljit Singh said “Ammy was safe and has no enmity with anyone”. He also clarified that, according to information from Ammy’s brother, the firing was not directed at the singer’s vehicle. Instead, he said it was related to the party that organised the concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

Singh said he had learnt about the incident on Wednesday morning and was trying to contact his son. He added that Ammy’s brother (Bhagwantpal Singh Virk) speaks to the singer regularly and had informed him that the shooting was not aimed at Ammy or his vehicle, as per Tribune report.

Ammy Virk’s car reportedly attacked after Canada concert

A vehicle linked to Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk’s concert convoy was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. The incident occurred late on Saturday night, September 5, 2026, shortly after Virk performed a live show at the Rogers Forum as part of his 2026 Unity Tour.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, a vehicle travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road was fired upon shortly after 11 pm on September 5, 2026. Police said occupants of a dark-coloured SUV opened fire at the moving vehicle.

AbbyPD Investigates Shots Fired at Vehicle Abbotsford, BC – September 6th, 2026 – Just after 11:00 p.m. on September 5th, 2026, a vehicle was travelling in the 2500 block of McCallum Road when it was shot at by occupants of another vehicle. Preliminary information indicates that… pic.twitter.com/6PQs11pebc — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) September 6, 2026

As per the reports, no one was injured in the shooting. Police later responded to a separate report of a vehicle fire around five kilometres away and found an SUV completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

Police have described the shooting as appearing to be targeted, but they have not publicly confirmed who was inside the vehicle or whether Ammy Virk was present. They have also not confirmed that the singer himself was the target.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting and the vehicle fire. Officers have appealed to witnesses and people who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident. No arrests or clear motive have been publicly announced so far.