Ammy Virk’s 6-year-old daughter and wife stuck in UAE; Reveals heartbreaking conversations with them: ‘Will hide under bed…’

As geopolitical tensions rise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of India’s most beloved singers, Ammy Virk, has shared a deeply personal and emotional message on Instagram, revealing how the situation is affecting him far from the battlefield. In a candid post, Virk opens up about the fear and worry he feels as his wife and 6-year-old daughter remain in the UAE, underscoring the emotional impact of international crises on ordinary families and public figures alike.

The heartfelt note, which has been widely praised by fans and fellow celebrities, highlights the very human side of living through uncertainty, no matter how strong one appears in public life.

Ammy Virk’s emotional Instagram note

Taking to Instagram, Ammy Virk wrote about the emotional toll of watching news updates from afar while his family is in a region experiencing rising tensions. His words struck a chord with fans and followers around the world: “The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6-year-old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it’s impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. ‘Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I’m a strong girl, Papa, don’t worry’ is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day, we are family people.”

