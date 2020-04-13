Malayalam actor Mohanlal is reportedly doing a cameo in SS Rajamouli‘s anticipated film RRR. It’s a big-budget bilingual drama that features some of the biggest stars from both the South Indian and the Hindi film industry. Fronted by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR is one of the most sought after films of the next year. It also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Also Read - RRR Motion Poster Out: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Starrer Represents 'Water And Fire', Film to Release on January 8

What is exciting to hear these days is the addition of another big name to the starcast of the film. The rumours are rife that RRR – which stands for Rise, Revolt and Roar, is going to have Mohanlal in a special role. This is being done to have the Malayalam cinema-watching audience feel excited about seeing their favourite superstar in a pan-India film. The details of Mohanlal’s character have been kept under the wraps. A report in IBTimes mentioned that Mohanlal has given a nod to feature in a brief role in RRR. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same yet. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ram Charan-Ajay Devgn-Jr NTR Starrer RRR Gets New Release Date, Fans Disheartened

The makers of RRR recently released the first look poster and the motion poster of Ram Charan’s character from the film. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan are reportedly playing the character of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. Ajay is also playing a freedom fighter from the northern belt of the country. It’s a fictional story set in the pre-Independence era. Also Read - Ram Charan-Jr NTR Welcome Ajay Devgn on Sets of SS Rajamouli's RRR With THIS Super-Charged Picture

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that has been hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the growing spread of the coronavirus. The audience in the South Indian belt of the country is waiting to see Mohanlal in yet another action-packed role once the theatres re-open and normalcy returns in the industry after the lockdown is over.