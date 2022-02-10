Amol Palekar Health Update: Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar is admitted to Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital after his health deteriorated. Amol Palekar’s wife Sandhya Gokhale confirmed the news of his hospitalisation, and shared that there is nothing to worry. “There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar’s health. He is recovering now. And his health is much better than before,” Sandhya Gokhale was quoted as saying by ABP news. When asked about Amol Palekar’s illness and the reason he was admitted to the hospital, his wife Sandhya said, “It’s his chronic illness. He was admitted to the hospital even 10 years ago due to excessive smoking. But now he is in good health.” However, she refused to give any further explanation.Also Read - Here's How The Cast of ZEE5's '200 - Halla Ho!' Was Finalised, Director Sarthak Dasgupta Reveals All

Amol Palekar recently made his come back in the industry after a long gap of 12 years. The actor was seen in Zee5 film 200 – Halla Ho – a movie that depicts the true story of a Dalit woman who had the courage to attack a rapist in an open court. Helmed by Sarthak Dasgupta and co-written by Sarthak and Gaurav Sharma, the movie features Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti, Sahil Khattar. The movie raises several questions on the issue of sexual violence, caste oppression, corruption, and legal loopholes through the eyes of 200 Dalit women.

Amol Palekar is known for many Hindi films from the 70s like Chhoti Si Baat, Gol Maal, Rajnigandha, Chitchor.

We wish for his speedy recovery.