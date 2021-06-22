Actor Amol Parashar is the new face of ZEE5 along with Sara Ali Khan as the streaming giant plans to lure younger audiences to the platform with new shows and films. With FRIENDS Reunion coming to ZEE5, the strategy was somewhat made clear, however, the announcement of a collaboration with TVF now cements the fact that ZEE5 has now planned to attract youth through its new content. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Amol too stressed on the same and also revealing that his next and most popular series – TVF Tripling Season 3, will also be streaming on ZEE5 soon. Also Read - Did Sara Ali Khan Upset Saif by Choosing Kedarnath as Her Debut Movie? She Answers | Exclusive

“It’s exciting because it’s surprising. With the reach that we have now, we’ll be creating Tripling 3 for ZEE5 and there will be a couple of many shows streaming there. Even as an audience, I think it’s the surprise that we would feel while thinking ‘TVF and ZEE5 have come together?’,” he said. Also Read - June 2021 Guide: What’s New on Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And SonyLIV This Month?

Amol talked about the diverse content planning on ZEE5 and how having TVF onboard is like a nail in the coffin. He said, “There’s an attempt to approach and cater to a certain demographic which is the youth. I being a part of this campaign, collaboration with TVF, and then FRIENDS reunion, all the films that ZEE5 is committed to stream now – it’s a concerted strategy which is a smart thing to do. The passion of binge-watching a show lies with the younger audience and I think ZEE5 is catering to them now.” Also Read - Friends Reunion Makes History on ZEE5, Records 1 Million Views in Less Than 7 Hours

Apart from TVF Tripling, ZEE5 plans to stream the next seasons of shows like Pitchers, Permanent Roommates, and Humorously Yours among many others.

More about the campaign and Sara-Amol’s association with ZEE5:

The ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ campaign is targeted towards younger audiences aged between 18-34 to increase the share of mind, strengthening ZEE5’s position as India’s OTT platform of choice. Following a 360-degree approach to target Indian entertainment lovers, ZEE5 has planned a high-frequency campaign across TV, social media, and digital, which is slated to go live today. With this new subscription package, viewers will have an influx of unlimited entertainment that is both captivating and binge-worthy, including a rich library spanning 12+ Indian languages featuring Web series, movies (Original and theatricals), TVF shows, Live TV, Alt Balaji shows, Ad-free Catch-up TV, Zindagi TV shows, kids’ content, and much more. The 499/-* subscription will also include 50+ new theatricals and 40+ Originals across diverse languages slated to be launched on ZEE5 through the course of the year.

An elated, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We’re a customer-obsessed brand and we keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a bid to keep delivering an unmatched experience to our users. With the OTT upswing, today, millions of viewers are Binge-Watching content across smaller towns and cities, many of which are underserved in terms of content options and infrastructural setup. With the ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ campaign, we want to make quality entertainment accessible to consumers, in the language of their choice, at the tap of a button, without price being a deterrent. Think of it as ‘Entertainment Inclusion’, our single biggest goal going forward.”

On onboarding Sara and Amol as the face of the campaign, Manish added, “Both Sara and Amol are immensely

talented and connect with audiences across age groups, especially the youth. They are exuberant, enthusiastic, and love experimenting, which we at ZEE5 believe in as well. We are glad to associate with both of them and hope this campaign achieves maximum reach with their support.”