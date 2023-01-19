Home

Amrish Puri’s Grandson Vardhan Puri Talks About Dark Side of Bollywood: ‘aPeople Directly Ask For Sexual Favours’

Amrish Puri’s Grandson Vardhan Puri said a few people from Bollywood have asked him directly for sexual favours.

Late Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri, who made his debut with 2019’s Yeh Saali Aashiqui, revealed shocking details about Bollywood industry. Vardhan revealed in an interview that several people from the industry took advantage of him while promising work in return. Revealing shocking details, Puri continued saying that a few people have asked him directly for sexual favours. “Some people directly ask you for sexual favours, and say, ‘You pay me this much and I will get you this’. Someone would say, main aapko X, Y, Z se milaunga or woh aapke liye film likh rahe hain. And later, you learn that the person doesn’t even know the director and woh industry ka hissa hi nahin hain. They just try to make a quick buck,” he told Hindustan Times.

Vardhan Puri also spoke about signing Vivek Agnihotri’s film Nautanki and not being associated with it. “After the pandemic, the first film that brought Puri back from his sabbatical was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s Nautanki. Interestingly, in an interview in April 2022, Agnihotri stated that he was “not associated with the film anymore”. Agnihotri said that he shot the film during the first lockdown to help his friend (actor) Anupam Kher and even helped with the first cut as a friendly gesture and that he has no idea about the final product. Ask Puri about the development and the actor, without divulging much, admits things are on track. He adds, “That’s an old story. I’m not allowed to talk about it. Everything is great now and he (Agnihotri) is very proud of the film.”

In spite of being the grandson of the legendary actor, Vardhan claimed in an old interview that he was never called a nepotism kid. He said, “Nobody has pointed at me to say that I am a ‘nepo kid’. My grandfather passed away while I was very young and still in theatre. He was never there to influence any film’s casting or make any calls or go to offices to have me cast in a film.”