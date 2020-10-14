Vivaah actor Amrita Rao is pregnant and soon after a picture of her with a baby bump outside a doctor’s clinic went viral, she confirmed the good news to a news portal Mumbai Mirror saying, “It’s like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do.” Amrita thinks sometimes that the feeling of being a mother is so natural and admitted that the feeling that she will be a mother soon is yet to sink in. Also Read - Good News! Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Are Expecting Their First Baby

Amrita further told the portal that it was her husband RJ Anmol who saw the report first and broke the pregnancy news. “One can’t plan these things, they just happen”, said Rao. She tied the knot with Anmol on May 15, 2016 after dating for seven years and now they are all set to be parents. Also Read - Amrita Rao Wants to Work With Farah Khan in Satte Pe Satta Remake 15 Years After Main Hoon Na

Talking about the pandemic, the Ishq Vishk actor is keeping her physical and mental health on the utmost priority. “Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings, I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it,” she laughs, admitting that Anmol has been pampering her a lot. Also Read - Ishq Vishk 2: Amrita Rao Wants Sara Ali Khan to Play Her Character in Remake of 2003 Film

In the lockdown, Amrita and Anmol spent a lot of quality time together and the actor revealed that RJ reads Bhagavad Gita to baby and her every night. “Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita to baby and me every night,” she reveals.

Since they’re both retro fans, Amrita and Anmol found their perfect song, “Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi”, with one line in particular, “Thoda Hamara, Thoda Tumhara, Aayega Firse Bachpan Hamara” encapsulating what they’re feeling at this phase.

On the work front, Amrita was seen in Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

We wish them congratulations on the news of their pregnancy.