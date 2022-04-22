Mumbai: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, who have welcomed baby boy last year, recently opened up about the challenges they faced during pregnancy since 2016. The Vivah actor always preferred to keep her personal life private. However, for a change, in her YouTube video, Amrita talked a lot about her life. Their YT channel Couple Of Things, show their personal life. In the latest video, Amrita revealed her pregnancy struggles that continued for years.Also Read - Amrita Rao Recreates The Viral 'Jal Lijiye' Meme With a Hilarious Twist, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Amrita and Anmol have revealed that they have tried everything possible to conceive, including surrogacy, IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda. But, nothing worked for them. In fact, they lost a baby in the early days when they opted for surrogacy. She said that for three years they have been continuously going to the gynaec's clinic, where they were first advised to go for Intrauterine insemination (IUI), but sadly it didn't bear any results.

Amrita revealed that she was in no hurry and was "cool, chill". However, her husband was anxious to become a father and didn't have patience. Amrita recalled, "Frankly I was like han han mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai (I wouldn't get pregnant right then it's okay)." The actress added that she was well aware of "many factors that the baby will get" , several qualities from the surrogate mother and "not what the original mother can give to the baby."

Anmol emotionally said, “It still breaks my heart.” Amrita added, “Aspiring parents, I don’t think you need to be so emotional…This is not in our hands.”