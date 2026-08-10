Amruta Khanvilkar – Himanshu Malhotra break silence on divorce rumours, issue legal warning for defamation

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding their marriage, with the couple issuing a legal warning over unverified and defamatory claims.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/amruta-khanvilkar-himanshu-malhotra-break-silence-on-divorce-rumours-issue-legal-warning-for-defamation-8497597/ Copy

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra (PC: Instagram)

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have found themselves at the centre of new speculation about their marriage. Reports claiming that the couple have been living separately for around a year and a half recently sparked questions about whether their relationship had come to an end. Now, the actors have addressed the reports, choosing to make one thing clear while keeping the details of their personal life private. The couple have also taken a stronger step against what they describe as baseless and defamatory content. Through a legal statement, Amruta and Himanshu have warned that action could be taken against those spreading unverified claims about their marriage. The development comes after days of speculation around their relationship.

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra address divorce rumours

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have been married since January 2015 after dating for several years. Their relationship has often been in the public eye, particularly after they appeared together on Nach Baliye 7, which they went on to win.

Recent reports claimed that the couple had been living separately for around 18 months. However, neither actor had officially announced a separation or divorce. The latest statement from the couple has now offered some clarity.

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra issues legal warning over defamatory claims

In their response, Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have taken a serious stand against individuals and platforms allegedly spreading misleading information about their personal lives.

The couple has warned that publishing or circulating false statements about their marriage could have legal consequences effective from August 10, 2026. Their statement serves as a clear message that they intend to protect their privacy and reputation from what they consider defamatory content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar)

Their statement reads, “It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.” It further states, “Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law. All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.”

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra’s relationship

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra first met during India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and eventually began dating. After several years together, they got married in 2015. The couple later participated in Nach Baliye 7 and emerged as winners of the dance reality show. A source close to the couple with Times of India reported, “Yes, Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for the past year and a half, but there has been no conversation about a legal separation or divorce. They continue to share a warm friendship and remain in regular touch, discussing both personal matters and work. Their decision to live separately stemmed from a combination of factors, including financial considerations, differing career priorities and responsibilities towards their respective families.”

For now, the couple have confirmed only that they remain married and have chosen not to share further details