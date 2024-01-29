Home

Actress Amy Jackson gets engaged to her long term boyfriend Ed Westwick. The couple have known each other for several years now.

Actress Amy Jackson recently announced her engagement to her partner, actor-musician Ed Westwick, with a joint post on Instagram on Monday. Ed asked Amy to marry him on a bridge in Switzerland. Amy was wearing a white suit in the photos, while Ed was dressed in a grey jacket, olive green pants, and shoes. The initial photo captured Ed down on one knee while Amy covered her mouth in surprise.

Ed Westwick Proposes Amy Jackson On A Bridge In Switzerland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

‘Hell Yes, Writes Amy Jackson

In the following picture, Amy embraced him as they posed for the camera. The third photo displayed Amy and Ed embracing while a small group of tourists stood nearby. Additionally, the couple shared a candid picture of themselves.

They captioned the post with, “Absolutely thrilled (ring emoji).” Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan reacted to the post by posting red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry commented, “Yes!! Fantastic news.” Athiya Shetty congratulated them by writing, “Congratulations.”

Amy Jackson’s Professional Front

Just a month after Amy announced the completion of her upcoming action thriller film Crakk, news of her latest project surfaced. She took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the positive reviews and feedback on the first release of #CRAKK, which will be in theaters worldwide on February 23, 2024.

Check Out Amy Jackson’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson’s Relationship With Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been exemplifying what a great relationship looks like ever since they made their love public on Instagram in 2022. Last year, Amy wrote a heartfelt message for Ed on his birthday expressing her gratitude for him. She mentioned how she thanked God for him every day and described him as both a comforting presence and an exciting adventure. She also expressed her appreciation for his kindness, humor, physical features, ability to nap, unwavering love and support, and profound soul. She ended the message by wishing him a happy birthday and declaring her love for him.

