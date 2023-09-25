Home

Amy Jackson recently slammed the online trolls for comparing her new look with Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy.

Amy Jackson Slams Trolls For Comparing Her Look With Cillian Murphy: Amy Jackson has finally broken silence over her new look being compared to Cillian Murphy. The actress called out the sexist remarks against her and also expressed disappointment about the comparison with the Oppenheimer actor. The actress revealed that she experimented with her look for an upcoming project. She stated that as an actor it is her job to take her work seriously. She also pinted out that if a male actor experiments with his looks he is praised by fans. However, when a woman in the entertainment industry tries to push the envelope, she is ridiculed for the same.

AMY JACKSON’S NEW LOOK FROM MAGAZINE PHOTOSHOOT GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Amy in an interaction with Times of India said, “I’m an actor and I take my job very seriously. For the last month, I’ve been filming a new project in the UK. So, for the character I am playing, I had to slim down and fully commit myself to the role. The online outcry from the (mainly male) Indian demographic is quite sad. I have worked with male co-stars who had to drastically change their look for a film, and they were highly praised for it. The moment a woman does it through unusual hair and makeup that doesn’t conform to their idealism of beauty, they think they have the right to troll you.” Amy is currently dating Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick who played Chuck Bass on the hit show. The couple recently shared in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo made their relationship on Instagram in June 2022. Amy was previously in a relationship with George Panayiotou.

