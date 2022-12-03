An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Action Comedy Takes A Slow Start – Check Detailed Report

An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero has hit the theatres on Friday, December 2 and got a slow start at the box office on day 1. The movie directed by Anirudh Iyer is a family drama that showed comedy and action sequences. Ayushmann is a movie star in the film. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat as an antagonist who believes that Ayushmann’s character was responsible for his brother’s death. On its opening day at the box office, An Action Hero earned in the range of Rs 1.50-3 crore. This is in the same range as the opening of Ayushmann’s other 2022 releases Doctor G (Rs 3.87 crore) and Anek (Rs 1.77 crore). Box Office India reported that the film witnessed as low as 5 percent collections as it opened in the theaters.

An Action Hero has failed to live up to the hype as the box-office numbers are disappointing! The film didn’t grow because there was tough competition with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. Let’s hope the positive word of mouth will take some time to help An Action Hero bring in the audience to the cinema halls. Film critic Sumit Kandel wrote, “#AnActionHero Had a Dismal Day-1 at the box office as its mints ₹ 1.30 Cr nett on its opening day. Need miraculous growth over the weekend to have respectable weekend.”

#AnActionHero Had a Dismal Day-1 at the box office as its mints ₹ 1.30 Cr nett on its opening day. Need miraculous growth over the weekend to have respectable weekend. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 3, 2022

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared detailed earnings of day 1.

Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.