Actor Sonam Kapoor‘s husband Anand Ahuja is currently embroiled in a major legal battle with MyUs, a US-based shipping company. He is a renowned fashion entrepreneur who was recently involved in a Twitter feud with a foreign-based firm over poor service. For the uninitiated, earlier in January, Anand used his social media handle to complain about the US-based company’s bad customer service after his package was delayed. Neerja actor came out in support of husband Anand Ahuja’s complaint against the e-commerce website.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Reacts to Hijab Row: If Turban Can Be A Choice, Then Why Not Hijab

Anand Ahuja voiced his dissatisfaction and disappointment with the services provided by the shipping company MyUS. His tweet read, “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Looks Dreamy in Black Kaftan Worth Rs 1 Lakh | See Cozy Pics

Check this out:

Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) January 26, 2022

Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Plants A Kiss On Husband Anand Ahuja’s Cheek as She Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic New Year's Eve

Sonam Kapoor came to Twitter to back her husband Anand Ahuja’s e-commerce complaint. “Terrible customer service is shameful,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Check this out:

Terrible customer service is shameful https://t.co/aAvxIvjQgc — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2022

In response to Anand Ahuja’s tweet, the US-based shipping company stated that the cargo was delayed due to his fabricating of invoices to avoid paying taxes and custom charges, which resulted in the package being delayed. Their tweet read, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes.”

Check this out:

@sonamakapoor @etimes @bombaytimes This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes. (1/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

They continued, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. (2/3)” “Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them. (3/3)”

Check this out:

The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. (2/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

Following which Sonam Kapoor’s husband wrote, “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees.”

You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) February 11, 2022

While on the personal front, Sonam and Anand shared a romantic post for each other on Valentine’s Day and we’re in awe. The couple that tied the knot in 2018 is currently staying in London.

Couple goals much? Watch this space for more updates.