Love Per Square Feet director Anand Tiwari ties the knot with her best friend and actor Angira Dhar in an intimate ceremony on April 30 this year. On Friday, the newly married couple revealed good news with pictures from the wedding ceremony. Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar took to their respective social media posts and publicized their wedding. In the caption of the post, the actor wrote: “On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends, and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you! ❤️”. Also Read - I Never Planned on Becoming an Actor: Angira Dhar on Her Journey Into Bollywood

Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar both worked together in Love Per Square Feet also starring Vicky Kaushal. Angira mentioned that they sealed their friendship into a marriage in the presence of their closest family members and friends. Also Read - Women's Day 2020: Angira Dhar Busts Myths And Stereotypes About Women

Anand and Angira’s wedding pictures are so beautiful. Angira chose to wear a red saree on her D-day, with gold jewelry. Whereas, the director wore a sherwani to compliment his wife. In of the pics from the ceremony, the lovebirds can be seen getting a warm welcome from the family and they stand hand-in-hand. Also Read - Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Vidyut Jamwal Starrer Crosses Lifetime Business of Previous Films in Franchise, Mints Rs 29.24 Crore

Have a look at the gorgeous pictures of Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari from their wedding:

Their wedding post came as a surprise for many celebs as they were known as good friends. Congratulatory wishes poured in for Anand and Angira on the post. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aahana Kumra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others congratulated them. “So so happy for you Aanand Tiwari and Angira Dhar. God bless you both,” Aahana Kumra wrote in her comment, while Ananya Panday wrote: “Awwwww yay!!!! Congratulations.” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Wow. Congratulations you two.”

Gauahar Khan was surprised and wrote, “Omg !! Congratulations 🌸🌸🌸🌸”. Sayani Gupta wrote: “Whaoooo!!! Congratulations!!! This is amazing guys! ❤️❤️❤️”. Vir Das said, “What do we know? We now know you’re married ❤️👏👏”.

Take a look at some more surprising comments: