Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Day 2: Exploring Wildlife to Embracing Heritage, Check Full Schedule

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities progresses, emphasizing the themes of nature and tradition.

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: March 02, 2024, marks the second day of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding events. While day 1 was a start-studded evening with national and international stars gracing the event, day 2 mainly focused on nature and tradition. According to the details, the guests will begin their day with a visit to the Ambanis’ wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Further, guests will also see how the Ambani family helps sustain the wildlife with the help of their new Vantara project.

Interestingly, the theme of day 2 events is completely based on wildlife. Guests are also asked to wear “jungle fever” outfits, in order to make the event fun and even informative. As the day progresses, the festivities transition to ‘Mela Rouge,’ an energetic showcase of Indian culture and traditions, where guests are anticipated to adorn themselves in South Asian attire. The aim is to give a tribute to India’s rich cultural tapestry. This segment guarantees a variety of desi activities, offering a distinctive fusion of traditional celebrations with the opulence associated with the Ambani family.

Coming to day 1 of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash, the day was filled with entertainment shows including performances by Cirque du Solei. However, the highlight of the event was Rihanna’s drone show which stole everyone’s heart. This marked RiRi’s first-ever performance in India. With that, everyone is now extremely pumped for day 2 events.

On Day 2, the incorporation of wildlife conservation initiatives alongside the celebration of Indian culture adds a significant depth to the wedding festivities, highlighting the Ambani family’s commitment to both global issues and regional customs.

Guest List for Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding

The pre-wedding of the couple is a star-studded event accompanied by a lavish itinerary. Renowned figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor graced the event. On the other hand, international faces such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump all came together in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.