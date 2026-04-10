Home

Entertainment

Anant Ambani Birthday: Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani lead spiritual celebrations with bhajan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan join for Garba night- Watch Video

Anant Ambani Birthday: Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani lead spiritual celebrations with bhajan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan join for Garba night- Watch Video

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s leading business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has turned 31 today, and the celebrations surrounding this special occasion have been truly unique. The Ambani family

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s leading business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has turned 31 today, and the celebrations surrounding this special occasion have been truly unique. The Ambani family is known for its extravagant celebrations, and this year, they made sure to blend spiritual traditions with their usual grandeur. Held at the Vantara complex in Jamnagar, the celebration was a harmonious mix of devotion, family bonding, and celebrity presence, making it an unforgettable occasion.

A spiritual start to the celebration of Anant Ambani’s birthday

The 31st birthday festivities began with a peaceful and soulful bhajan jamming session. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both central figures in the family, led the session. The event wasn’t just about partying and glamour; it was about connecting with a deeper, more meaningful part of the occasion. The bhajan session, featuring soulful Radha-Govind bhajans, created a serene atmosphere that blended ancient devotional music with a modern touch, drawing in attendees from all walks of life.

Star-studded garba night with devotional vibe

While the night started with spiritual devotion, the celebration quickly turned into a joyous Garba night. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted dancing to the beats of Garba music. The star-studded night wasn’t about flashy outfits or loud music; it was about immersing themselves in the rhythm and energy of the traditional dance while celebrating Anant Ambani’s special day. Ranveer Singh, known for his high-energy performances, was seen in a more subdued and spiritual mood as he danced alongside the Ambani family.

The viral video from the grand celebration

A video from the celebration has gone viral on social media, showing the Ambani family and their celebrity guests engaged in both devotional moments and dance. In the video, Nita Ambani is seen sitting on the floor, clapping along with the bhajans, her face glowing with devotion. Radhika Merchant, sitting beside her husband Anant Ambani, is equally immersed in the spiritual atmosphere with serene smile on her face.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Even Bollywood personalities like Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh could be seen participating in the Garba dance, while Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife Gauri Khan and her son AbRam enjoyed the spiritual ambiance.

Check out viral video from Anant Ambani’s birthday night here

SHARUKH KHAN , RANVEER SINGH, JANHVI KAPOOR BHAJAN JAMMING Shahrukh Khan family , Ranveer Singh , Salman Khan and many other celebrities enjoying Bhajan and doing garba at Anant Ambani Birthday celebration . Only Ambani’s can do this pic.twitter.com/ij5AtGymAz — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 10, 2026

Anant Ambani’s philanthropic efforts and community service

While the festivities were grand, the Ambani family made sure to incorporate their philanthropic work into the celebrations. The “Anna Seva” initiative was part of the birthday festivities, providing food to thousands of workers from Reliance and Jio across India.

This initiative underscores the Ambani family’s commitment to community service, with Anant Ambani showing that his celebrations extend beyond just family and friends to those who work hard behind the scenes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.