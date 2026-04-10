Home

Entertainment

Anant Ambani birthday: Salman Khan climbs on Mukesh Ambanis son; Sanjay Dutt says Be the same - See posts

Anant Ambani birthday: Salman Khan climbs on Mukesh Ambani’s son; Sanjay Dutt says ‘Be the same’ – See posts

On Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt shower love and blessings for their younger brother. Check the adorable posts here.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's birthday post for Anant Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, is celebrating his 31st birthday on April 10 in Jamnagar. The who’s who of Bollywood have arrived in the city for the occasion. Actor Salman Khan, who is spending time with the birthday boy, shared an adorable birthday wish for Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani.

Salman Khan has delighted fans with a playful picture on social media. Taking to Instagram, Khan posted a cheerful image of himself climbing on Anant Ambani’s back. Both were seen smiling, capturing a light-hearted moment that reflected their close bond. He wrote, “Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul,” he wrote, suggesting that Anant has the potential to take the country to greater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Sanjay Dutt also took to Instagram to share a candid photograph capturing a cheerful moment between the two at what appeared to be a festive gathering. The image shows the actor and Ambani holding hands and smiling, framed by traditional golden bells and soft, ambient lighting that added a celebratory tone to the post. Accompanying the photograph was an emotional caption in which Dutt described Anant Ambani as the “kindest and sweetest brother anyone can have.” “Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev,” the ‘Dhurandhar’ actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, a special event was organised at Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani’s birthday. He is known for his love for animals. The students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation on Friday formed a human display inspired by the ‘VANTARA’ logo to express gratitude to Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on his birthday, as he announced scholarships, learning opportunities, and job offers for students. He announced a series of major initiatives for KISS students on the occasion of his birthday, including jobs in the Reliance group.

Anant Ambani, earlier this month, announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants. Several Bollywood celebrities, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday, among others, took to their respective social media handles to extend birthday wishes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.