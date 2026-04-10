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Anant Ambani gets priceless and special birthday gift from Radhika Ambani - Watch viral video

Anant Ambani gets priceless and special birthday gift from Radhika Ambani – Watch viral video

Anant Ambani's birthday video: Radhika Ambani gives the best birthday gift to husband Anant Ambani as soon as they reach Jamnagar, Gujarat. A flower shower during the entry, a romantic kiss and... - Watch the clip.

At Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday party in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son received a special gift from his wife, Radhika Ambani. Radhika presented Anant with a priceless gift to mark his birthday.

The beloved Anant is certain to feel especially cherished today, with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Isha Ambani expected to spoil him with numerous extravagant presents. Beyond the anticipated gifts from family members, the birthday boy received a unique and invaluable gift from his wife, Radhika.

Radhika Ambani’s birthday gift for Anant Ambani

In a viral video shared from the birthday bash by a fan account, Radhika arranged a special welcome, a flower shower at the entrance. She hugged Anant tightly and gave him a sweet birthday kiss. The video appears romantic and has gone viral on social media.

Watch the romantic video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant here:

For the 31st birthday, the Ambanis have arranged a big celebration on April 10 in Jamnagar, where several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill, have joined the Ambani family for the celebrations.

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Ananya Panday, Orry, Agastya Nanda, Kriti Sanon, and several others have also flown to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations.

On Wednesday, a Sufi concert was held in Jamnagar, where AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan also performed. Harshdeep Kaur shared a picture with the music maestro on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan’s warm gesture at Anant Ambani’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh reached Jamnagar two days before the main celebration, i.e. today. After seeing the success of Dhurandhar, SRK congratulated Ranveer and not just that, he tapped the actor’s shoulder and lovingly touched his cheek. Watch the video here:

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