Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Groove to Dhol Beats in Viral Clip, Fans Say ‘Finally!’

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya were having a great time to the sounds of the dhol on the third day of Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration at Anant Ambani - WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Groove to Dhol Beats in Viral Clip, Fans Say 'Finally!' (Picture Credit: Viral Bhayani video screengrab)

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash: The whole Bachchan family arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several photos and videos of showing the family members travelling from Mumbai together surfaced on social media lately. Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya were seen in a video sitting together inside the event space and grooving to the sound of dhols. One of the several frames that went viral was a video that had Aishwarya Rai’s admirers jumping out of their chairs. The mother-daughter duo clapped along with the music, while Abhishek Bachchan grinned and nodded in time with the beats. The trio exuded excitement as they enjoyed each other’s company.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya With Abhishek Bachchan in Jamnagar – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s video went viral on social media in no time. Their fans and followers dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. Bachchan fans were also excited to see Aishwarya and Abhishek enjoying together in Jamnagar. One of the users wrote, “Finally, they’re seen enjoying together.” Another user wrote, “Good AB and Aish are together.” The third user said, “Pre Wedding me Bollywood Le Aaye & Shadi me Sara ka Sara Hollywood 😂🚀#ambaniwedding (sic).”

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan arrived with Amitabh Bachchan in Jamnagar. The Ambanis threw a day-long gala on Sunday, March 3, which ended on a fairly musical note. The celebrities began the day with a leisurely lunch beneath the friendly giants of Vantara. A Hastakshar of the Valley of Gods honouring the charming couple came next. After the Maha Aarti, celebrities donned traditional attire. Special musical performances by Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Lucky Ali, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, and Neeti Mohan ensued. The attendees relished an after-party where they grooved to the melodies of Akon, Sukhbir, and Harrdy Sandhu. For the unversed, Anant Ambani, the son of tycoon Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Viren Merchant in July of this year.

