Home

Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Salman And Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Ambani’s Lavish Festivities in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Aishwarya Rai, Salman And Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Ambani’s Lavish Festivities in Jamnagar

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, are expected to join Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar early in March.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, is scheduled to exchange wedding vows with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Viren Merchant. Many Bollywood celebs are expected to join the celebrations, according to a Times Now report. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3. It is anticipated that the events will be held in a traditional and opulent manner. For the pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and other big names will join.

Trending Now

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Guest List

Several well-known figures from the entertainment, business, and sports industries will be present at the event, making it a star-studded occasion aside from the performances. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol are scheduled to travel. Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar will also join the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

You may like to read

Prominent sports stars like former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and others are also expected to take part. Numerous prominent figures in global business, such as Bill Gates, the creator of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, and others

Singers Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Rihanna are reportedly scheduled to perform at the gatherings as well.

It’s interesting to note that traditional scarves created by female craftsmen from the Gujarati villages of Kachchh and Lalpur will be given to visitors at the event. Reliance Foundation recently shared a video on their Instagram account showing how Gujarati ladies selected Bandhani scarves for Anant and Radhika’s wedding. Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a customary ceremony at the Antilia family home in Mumbai in January 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.