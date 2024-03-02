Home

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre Wedding Bash Day 2: Harshdeep Kaur Sets to Mood Right as She Sings Raees, YJHD Songs – WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding is making headlines everywhere. Though the couple will get married in July 2024, the families of the duo have already kick-started the festival-like celebrations. Several Indian and international celebrities became a part of the event and one among them was singer Harshdeep Kaur. The festivities began on March 01, 2024, and on day 2 Kaur set the tone for the event. The singer was seen singing some of her biggest hits. Harshdeep evoked nostalgia with her rendition of “Kabira” from “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” Additionally, she mesmerized the audience with her performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song “Zaalima” from the movie “Raees.”

The video which is doing rounds on the internet shows Harshdeep in a gorgeous pink outfit. Several social media users took to the comment section and praised the singer for her soulful performance. Many dropped heart emojis to show their love. Also, the singer shared the pictures of her outfit on Instagram and wrote, “What a wonderful musical afternoon performing for the #Ambani Family in Jamnagar today near the beautiful #Vantara Blessings and good wishes to the sweetest couple #AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant Loved wearing this custom made outfit by @archanakochharofficial effortlessly blending with the Vantara Theme.”

Earlier, it was disclosed that the attendees would have the opportunity to visit the wildlife rescue centre, Vantara, located in Jamnagar. During this visit, guests were encouraged to dress in attire reflecting the theme of ‘jungle fever’. Additionally, it has been reported that the weekend will feature performances by some of the most prominent Indian celebrities at the celebration.

Apart from Harshdeep, B PRAAK and Diljit Dosanjh are likely to perform. Day 1 of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding was a star-studded event. However, the highlight of the show was when Rihanna gave her performance. Numerous stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Varun Dhawan, were spotted enjoying her performance. Afterwards, she joined Janhvi Kapoor for a dance to the tune of “Zingaat.” The video capturing their dance quickly went viral.

