The entire Bollywood has gathered to celebrate the pre-wedding ceremonies of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Check out the live updates from the ceremony here.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates from Jamnagar

Jamnagar in Gujarat is decked up for the festivities of Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s wedding. The entire city is celebrating the union of the two souls who are getting married in July this year in Mumbai. Right from politicians to cricketers and the who’s who of the film industry, everyone has landed in Jamnagar for a three-day extravaganza which includes performances by international pop icons like Rihanna and desi artists including B Praak and Diljit Dosanjh. The ceremonies have begun today and several film stars have landed in the city in their private aircraft.

As we bring live updates on the Radhika-Anant pre-wedding ceremony, celebs like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan among others land in Jamnagar to make the celebrations grander than ever. Catch up with us as we bring the airport pictures, videos and all that’s happening at the biggest event in the country.

Check LIVE UPDATES from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony:

