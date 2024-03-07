Home

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant Pre Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Mohabbatein’s Iconic Dialogue But With Gujarati Twist – WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was seen delivering 'Mohabbatein' iconic dialogue in Gujarati in Jamnagar, when Ambani's threw a party for all the employees in Reliance.

It seems like Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities are not over even after March 03, 2024. Back on Wednesday, A-list celebs such as superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and singer Arijit Singh again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the three-day pre-wedding festivity of the Anant and Radhika were held. According to news agency ANI, the celebs arrived at Jamnagar in order to enthral the staff of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family.

Now, social media is filled with videos and pictures where all the superstars can be seen performing on the stage. In one such video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen taking centre stage as he delivered one of his iconic dialogue “Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si” from the romantic film ‘Mohabbatein’ in Gujarati. Later, the actor also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

In the video SRK, can be seen saying “Jamnagar, tabiyat ekdum tablatod che ne? Tame loko ae jami lidhu ke nahi? Tame loko bau saaru laage che. But because main Shah Rukh hoon, mujhe yahan joh ladies hai woh zyada sunder lag rahi hai (Jamnagar how are you? Did you eat food? You’re looking so good, but because I’m Shah Rukh, I feel the ladies here are looking more beautiful!”

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan at Jamnagar today for pre #AmbaniPreWedding pic.twitter.com/iMkZOqE4Gl — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 6, 2024

As the actor delivered the lines, the crow sitting in front of him could not contain their excitement and started to shout. Fans also couldn’t control their excitement and spammed the comment section. Several fans took to the comment section and spammed with love. While one fan said, ‘OMG, he has such a charm,’ another commented, ‘Favourite all the time.’

Also, a video shows Shah Rukh Khan sharing a warm hug with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. After the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, the Ambani offered prayers at the temple.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh was also seen performing. The actor set the stag eon fire when he performed on superhit tracks like ‘Malhari’ from the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Salman was also seen performing, the actor was seen grooving to his hit tracks like ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, ‘Teri Meri’, ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, and others.

