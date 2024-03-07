Home

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Ranveer Singh Return to Entertain Reliance Employees in Jamnagar – WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan returned to Gujarat on Wednesday, implying that the pre-wedding festivities are still going for the Ambanis - Watch viral videos

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Jamnagar was ablaze with the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which drew the highest-ranking figures in Bollywood, business, and cricket from March 1 to March 3. But guess what, the Ambanis festivities are not over yet! Yes, you heard that right. A few celebrities came back on March 6 to entertain the Reliance Industries staff at a special function hosted by the Ambani family. This made sure that the celebration went beyond the glitzy wedding location and delighted everyone present in Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Arijit Singh, and others were seen returning to Gujarat, making Jamnagar airport crowded once more. The Ambani family organized a musical event for the relatives and workers of Reliance Industries in Jamnagar. Once more, a large crowd gathered in Jamnagar to enjoy the celebrities’ company.

One of the videos that a fan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed Shah Rukh speaking in Gujarati to the assembled audience. He rendered the well-known dialogue from Mohabattein, “Ek ladki thi deewani si ek ladke par wo marti thi, ” in the Gujarati language. Additionally, he was observed being greeted warmly by the assembly when he gave the Ambanis a single hug.

Shah Rukh Khan Returns For Ambani’s Festivities in Jamnagar

Crowd roaring as Shah Rukh Khan made an entry at Ambani pre wedding again. Ambanis are treating him like family. pic.twitter.com/Xi5JtcdMYW — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 6, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s Performance at Jamnagar – WATCH

Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan at Jamnagar today for pre #AmbaniPreWedding pic.twitter.com/iMkZOqE4Gl — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 6, 2024

With a captivating performance of the hit song Malhari from the hit film Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh commanded the stage. From the time he took the stage, the actor captured the audience’s attention with his signature charm. Excitement was in the air, and Ranveer’s contagious energy appeared to breathe fresh life into the whole thing.

Ranveer Singh’s Energetic Performance in Jamnagar

Ranveer aingh performing at jamnagar♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YV97GLp5fx — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) March 6, 2024

Salman Khan’s exhilarating performance, which included a medley of his well-known songs, left the audience in stitches. He had everyone moving to the tempo of songs like Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg and Chand Chupa Badal Mein from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, as well as melodies like Teri Meri from Bodyguard and Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan.

Salman Khan’s Performance at Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding:

Arijit Singh’s soul-stirring, chart-topping tunes took the event to new and memorable heights. Every song, including the moving Roke Na Ruke Naina, Janam Janam, and O Maahi, appeared to weave a spell, putting feelings into every note. Everyone gave in to the power of his voice, causing the atmosphere to sizzle with excitement.

Among the performers during Anant and Radhika’s three-day pre-wedding celebration were Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, and others. The stars also made an appearance on stage, where Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan danced to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, called Naacho Naacho, at one point.

