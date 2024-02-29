Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Singer Rihanna Arrives at Jamnagar for Performance

Home

Pop singer Rihanna arrived at the Jamnagar airport. The singer will be performing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding bash.

Popular singer Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday for the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The singer was spotted at the Jamnagar airport. The grand three-day affair for the couple’s pre-wedding festivity is set to begin on March 01. Further, a video of the singer’s arrival at the venue has surfaced online. Needless, to say Rihanna is one of the most prominent figures who will be performing at the pre-wedding festivities.

The video is making rounds on the Internet wherein the singer can be seen wearing a black top and dark pants and carrying a bag. Also, she flaunted long luscious blonde curls and was surrounded by her team. Apart from Rihanna, J Brown, Nicki Minaj, Adam Blackstone and other international stars were also spotted at the venue.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Indian celebs such as Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh will also be a part of the huge event. All these singers are set to enthral the guests with their performances at the grand event. Earlier, Rihanna’s luggage became the centre of attraction. The video being viral on the internet shows massive luggage being transported in elaborate tableaus. The sizeable cabinets which looked like contained were seen handled with care as they moved out from the airport to the wedding venue.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant participated in philanthropic activities before kicking off their pre-wedding festivities, scheduled from March 1st to 3rd. The first event, called ‘Anna Seva,’ symbolized the start of their celebration.

