Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Invite: Mukesh and Nita Ambani are presently gushing with excitement since their younger son Anant Ambani is getting ready to marry Radhika Merchant, his ladylove. An invitation card from the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations has appeared online, although the Ambani clan has not confirmed this. The viral wedding invitation announced that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities would begin on March 1-3, 2024. The card has a handwritten note from Mukesh and Nita inside, revealing that they have decided to celebrate the start of Anant’s new chapter by travelling to Jamnagar, Gujarat since it is a very special place to them.

For the unversed, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement rituals started with the age-old Gujarati customs of Chunari Vidhi and Gol Dhana, which were followed by a ring exchange. In keeping with custom, the Ambani family hosted engagement parties in Antilia, their home, and extended a warm welcome to the Merchant family and soon-to-be Ambani bahu, Radhika. After that, the family had a Ganesh puja as the bride and groom sought Lord Krishna’s blessings.

