Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mika Singh Charged Rs 15 Lakh Per Minute to Perform at The Grand Bash?

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand bash was star-studded with B-town celebs gracing the occasion with their presence. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji were among the guests from Bollywood. As Mukesh and Nita Mabani’s youngest son got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika, Mika Singh performed at the venue. The Bollywood singer came in his swagger as he dedicated his songs to the newly engaged. However, it has also been claimed by paparazzo Viral Bhayani that Mika has charged a whopping amount for his 10-minute performance.

According to the Bollywood Paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Mika charged Rs 1.5 crore for his ten minutes stint at the party. The Bollywood singer charged Rs 15 Lakh per minute for his performance at the engagement celebration. The party was held at Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia.

Anant and Radhika’s Roka ceremony took place at the Lord Shrinathji Temple Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on December 29th, 2022. The couple along with their families later arrived in Mumbai. A celebratory party for their friends including big-shots from B-town was also arranged Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. The family hails from from Kutch, Gujarat. Radhika is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika grabbed headlines after the Aragetram ceremony of the Ambanis at the Jio World Centre.

