Shah Rukh Khan danced with wife Gauri Khan as Udit Narayan sang 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from iconic film Veer Zara on day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ongoing pre-wedding function - WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will exchange wedding wows with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant later this year. The Ambani family is currently having lavish pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, before the main ceremony from March 1 to March 3, 2024. Several well-regarded national singers entertained the guests on the last day. After Rihaana and Diljit, renowned singer-composer Udit Narayan set the atmosphere right with 90s music. He was seen singing Main Yahaan Hoon, a song from the movie Veer Zaara, in a video that went viral. However, Shah Rukh Khan, the movie’s star actor, was the one who grabbed the attention of the internet by dancing to the song. His wife Gauri Khan joined him on the dance floor. The most sought-after pair charmingly flirted and showed off their affection for one another on the lovely number.

Sangeet Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan livin their moments at #AnantRadhikaWedding #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rUiesov9mS — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 3, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s dance performance at the ongoing pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar swayed our hearts away.

