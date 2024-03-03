Home

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet: Vicky-Katrina Reunite With Janhvi-Shikhar, Ranbir Greets Sidhart-Kiara- See Day 2 Highlights

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more- Day 2 highlights opulent and elegant moments from the grand sangeet night.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant began on Friday (March 1) in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Bollywood’s elite and international luminaries have attended this gala event, elevating the magnificence of the festivities to new heights. After Rihana’s mesmerising performance on Day 1, the stars were all decked up in their finest attire for Day 2.

Here are a few glimpses from Ambani’s grand sangeet night with celebrities mingling and reconnecting with each other amidst festivities.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS ATTEND ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT’S SANGEET

On March 2, Bollywood celebrities graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Among the many moments circulating on social media, a video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal caught the attention of many. In the clip, the duo looked best in their sangeet outfits and can be seen engaging in a warm conversation with Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya, and filmmaker David Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In another video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen warmly greeting and engaging with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. All three stars looked stunning for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In another video, Ranveer Singh looks quite engrossed in conversation with Arjun Kapoor and director Atlee. All of having the gala time at the Ambani’s sangeet night. Meanwhile, a glimpse of Deepika Padukone seated on a chair in the background can be spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Meanwhile, parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived, looking impeccably dressed for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

BFFs Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan also seen posing, in their finest looks for Sangeet night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Salman Khan greeting groom-to-be Anant Ambani in the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The Pataudi’s, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, made heads turn with their elegant appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Rani Mukerji and Sonali Bendre have also graced the event. While Rani looks elegant in a red saree, Sonali looks stunning as she chooses to wear a black saree.

Actresses Sonali Bendre and Rani Mukherjee posed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/OroDWEeNII — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

