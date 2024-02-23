Home

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Reveals Presence of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates

The highly anticipated guest list for the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding includes an array of global personalities. Here's the list.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: In what promises to be a star-studded affair, the youngest scion of Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The prelude to the grand celebration will commence with pre-wedding festivities scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3, with a guest list that includes notable global figures. The couple, who got engaged in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai last year, has already sparked excitement with a glimpse into the wedding preparations. Reliance Foundation recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur in Gujarat curating Bandhani scarves for the upcoming nuptials. The video featured Nita Ambani, the founder, and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. The caption read, “Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming union.” The post emphasized the preservation of age-old techniques and the empowerment of communities through Swadesh, a project supporting traditional craftsmanship.

The highly anticipated guest list for the wedding, as reported by ET, includes an array of global personalities from the business and technology sectors. Among the notable names are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and many more.

The extravagant celebration is expected to be a blend of tradition, opulence, and global prominence. With the Ambani family known for hosting extravagant events, this wedding is poised to be a spectacular affair that will be remembered for years to come.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on the Ambani-Merchant’s ceremonies.

